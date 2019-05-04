Traffic Advisory: TOWER ROAD IS NOW OPEN

*****TOWER ROAD IS NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2019 ) -On 5/3/2019 at approximately 8:15pm officers responded to the area of Tower Road in reference to natural gas leak. Currently the intersection of Tower Road and Dolley Madison Road is closed. Piedmont Natural Gas is aware of the situation and is enroute; there is no estimated time for the area to be reopened.

Please avoid the area at this time and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

%%

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.