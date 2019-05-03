Traffic Advisory: Tower Rd 05032019

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2019 ) -On 5/3/2019 at approximately 8:15pm officers responded to the area of Tower Road in reference to a natural gas leak. Currently the intersection of Tower Road and Dolley Madison Road is closed. Piedmont Natural Gas is aware of the situation and is enroute; there is no estimated time for the area to be reopened.

Please avoid the area at this time and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

