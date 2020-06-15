Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: June 15, 2020 – Summit Avenue is now open to all traffic.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – SUMMIT AVENUE

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14,2020)

Summit Avenue, northbound and southbound, between Spry Street and Rankin Road, is currently closed until further notice. Duke Energy is in the process of pole replacement. The estimate is 2 to 4 hours. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, and use alternate routes.

