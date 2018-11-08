Traffic Advisory: Summit Ave is back OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Watch Operations
*****Summit Ave is back OPEN*****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 8, 2018) – Due to a traffic accident, the Southbound lane of Summit Avenue @ Wendover is closed. Traffic is being diverted to Wendover Avenue. Use caution while driving in the area.
