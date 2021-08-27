Traffic Advisory Summit Ave between Yanceyville St and Dewey St 08272021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021)- Please be aware that Summit Avenue is currently closed between Yanceyville Street and Dewey Street due to a motor vehicle crash that resulted in a downed power pole.
There is no estimated time for the road to be reopened at this time.
Citizens are ask to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.
# # #
