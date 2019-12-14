Traffic Advisory: Summit Ave at Dewey St 12142019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (December 14, 2019) Both northbound lanes of Summit Avenue at Dewey Street are closed at this time due to a single vehicle traffic crash. The area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is advised to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

