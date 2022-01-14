Traffic Advisory Structure Fire

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (January 14, 2022) – Please be advised that South Greene Street & South Elm Street are blocked off from McGee Street to Washington Street due to a structure fire. The Greensboro Police and Greensboro Fire Department are on the scene. No reports of any injuries at the present time.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.