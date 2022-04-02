Traffic Advisory – Structure Fire 04012022 UPDATE

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

***UPDATE – West Elmsley has been re-opened!***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2022) – Please be advised that all Lanes of West Elmsley Drive between Teakwood Drive and Old Treybrooke Drive are closed at this time due to a active Structure Fire. Greensboro Fire and Police Departments are on scene.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

