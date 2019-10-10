Traffic Advisory: Spring Garden St is NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*****Spring Garden St is NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 9, 2019) -Please be advised that the Greensboro Police responded to a traffic crash at 9:17 p.m.; Currently Spring Garden Street is closed between Gay Terrace and Holden Road.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

