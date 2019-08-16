Traffic Advisory: Spring Garden St

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 15, 2018)- Be advised that Spring Garden Street between West Market Street and North Holden Road is closed due to down power lines. Duke Power is responding.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

