Traffic Advisory: South Josephine Boyd Street 08202019

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) -Due to a fallen tree, South Josephine Boyd Street, both north and south bound lanes, are closed at Walker Avenue until further notice. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

