Traffic Advisory South-bound I-85 9-22-2021 UPDATE

*****UPDATE: I-85 is now OPEN!*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2021) – South-bound Business I-85 South, South of I-40 is closed due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

