Traffic Advisory – Signal Out 07192021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Traffic Advisory – Signal Out

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2021) – The signal lights at the intersection of Randleman Road and Florida Street are currently inoperable due to an electrical issue. Duke Energy is on scene for repairs. No lanes of traffic are closed, but motorists are asked to avoid this area until repairs are completed.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.