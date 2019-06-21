Traffic Advisory: S Mendenhall St 06212019

June 21, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (June 21, 2019 ) -Please be advised that South Mendenhall Street between Spring Garden Street and West Market Street is currently closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

