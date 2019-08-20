Traffic Advisory: S Josephine Boyd St is NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

*****SOUTH JOSEPHINE BOYD STREET IS NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) -Due to a fallen tree, South Josephine Boyd Street, both north and south bound lanes, are closed at Walker Avenue until further notice. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

