Traffic Advisory S English St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory – Near 1300 block of South English Street

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2020) -Please be advised that South English Street, between East Gate City Boulevard and Wythe Street, is closed in both directions, due to a vehicle accident. How long the road will remain closed is unknown at this time.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

###

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.