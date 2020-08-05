Traffic Advisory S English St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Traffic Advisory – Near 1300 block of South English Street
GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2020) -Please be advised that South English Street, between East Gate City Boulevard and Wythe Street, is closed in both directions, due to a vehicle accident. How long the road will remain closed is unknown at this time.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.
###
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.