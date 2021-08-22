Traffic Advisory S English 08222021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Traffic Advisory South English Street
GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2021) – Please be advised that the Northbound lanes of South English Street are closed, from Spencer Street to Apache Street, due to a traffic accident and investigation.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
No further information is available at this time.
