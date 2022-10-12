Traffic Advisory S Elm Eugene St

[GPD Logo] [COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2022) – Please be advised that S Elm Eugene St will be closed between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Court due to an accident crash involving injuries.

There is no additional information at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route at this time. An updated release will be sent out when the area is open to traffic.

