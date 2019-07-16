Traffic Advisory – S Elm Eugene bridge

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2019) – Be advised that the southbound lane of South Elm-Eugene Street bridge, between East Seneca Road and E Carteret Street, is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. The accident involves spilled diesel fuel.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution in the area.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.