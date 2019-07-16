Traffic Advisory – S Elm Eugene bridge

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2019) – Be advised that the southbound lane of South Elm-Eugene Street bridge, between East Seneca Road and E Carteret Street, is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. The accident involves spilled diesel fuel.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution in the area.

