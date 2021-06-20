Traffic Advisory: S Elam Ave is NOW OPEN 06202021

********South Elam Avenue is NOW OPEN******
Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2021) – All lanes of S. Elam Avenue are closed between Sylvan Road and Berkley Place due to a vehicle collision involving down utility lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. Utility crews are on scene to make repairs.

