Traffic Advisory: S Elam Ave is NOW OPEN 06202021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
********South Elam Avenue is NOW OPEN******
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2021) – All lanes of S. Elam Avenue are closed between Sylvan Road and Berkley Place due to a vehicle collision involving down utility lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. Utility crews are on scene to make repairs.
# # # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.