Traffic Advisory: S. Benbow Rd closed between E Market St/Cunningham St

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2018) – South Benbow Road between East Market Street and Cunningham Street is closed at this time due to a traffic crash; no injuries reported. All traffic is ask to use caution and avoid the area at this time by using an alternate route

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

