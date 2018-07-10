Traffic Advisory: S. Benbow Rd closed between E Market St/Cunningham St

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2018) – South Benbow Road between East Market Street and Cunningham Street is closed at this time due to a traffic crash; no injuries reported. All traffic is ask to use caution and avoid the area at this time by using an alternate route
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
