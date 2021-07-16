Traffic Advisory S Benbow Rd 07162021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2021) – All lanes of South Benbow Road, from Curry Street to Britton Street are currently closed due to a single vehicle collision, with damage to a utility pole. Duke Energy is on scene for repairs. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until repairs are completed and the lanes can be re-opened.

