Traffic Advisory S Benbow Rd 07162021

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2021) – All lanes of South Benbow Road, from Curry Street to Britton Street are currently closed due to a single vehicle collision, with damage to a utility pole. Duke Energy is on scene for repairs. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until repairs are completed and the lanes can be re-opened.
