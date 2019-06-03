Traffic Advisory – Rehobeth Church Road 6-3-2019

Rehobeth Church Road temporarily closed due to gas leak

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2019) – Rehobeth Church Road is temporarily closed between Glendale Drive and Castlerock Road due to a gas leak.

There is no estimate at this time as to when the road will reopen. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in this area.

