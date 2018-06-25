Traffic Advisory: Rehobeth Church Rd/W Vandalia Rd

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2018) – The intersection at Rehobeth Church Road and West Vandalia Road are closed at this time due to a traffic crash with injuries. The power in this area is currently out. All traffic is ask to avoid the area at this time and please use an alternate route
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.