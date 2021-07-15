Traffic Advisory Randleman Road Update

UPDATE: ALL LANES OF RANDLEMAN ROAD ARE NOW OPEN.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2021) – All southbound lanes of Randleman Road, from Garrett Street to Mobile Street are currently closed due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until further notice.

