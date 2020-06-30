Traffic Advisory – Randleman Road near I-40 6-30-2020

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – RANDLEMAN ROAD AT INTERSTATE 40
GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2020) – All northbound lanes of Randleman Road near the Interstate 40 exchange are closed due to a traffic crash with reported injuries. Only one lane is open on the southbound side at this time. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in this area.
Amy J. Wolfford Washburn
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Support Bureau, Information Services Division
Supervisor, Watch Operations Center
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496
Desk: 336-373-3879
Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.