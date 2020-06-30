Traffic Advisory – Randleman Road near I-40 6-30-2020

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – RANDLEMAN ROAD AT INTERSTATE 40

GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2020) – All northbound lanes of Randleman Road near the Interstate 40 exchange are closed due to a traffic crash with reported injuries. Only one lane is open on the southbound side at this time. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in this area.

