Traffic Advisory: Randleman Rd & Concord St 06142021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2021) – Be advised Randleman Road between Concord Street and Village Green Drive is currently closed due to a traffic crash involving a downed utility pole. Respective utility companies have been notified and are enroute to the scene.

There is no estimated time for reopening at this moment. Drivers are ask to use caution in the area and seek additional routes of travel.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.