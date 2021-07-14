Traffic Advisory Randleman Rd 07142021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2021) – All southbound lanes of Randleman Road, from Garrett Street to Mobile Street are currently closed due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until further notice.
