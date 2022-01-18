Traffic Advisory Randleman Rd 01182022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

"Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people"

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2022) – Please be advised, Randleman Rd is shut down between W. Meadowview Rd and I-40 due to a vehicle collision and power lines down. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

