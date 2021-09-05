Traffic Advisory Press Release Boyd Street Benjamin Pkwy 92021

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 5, 2021) – North-bound lanes of Josephine Boyd Street at Benjamin Parkway will be shut down until further notice due to a vehicle collision in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

