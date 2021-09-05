Traffic Advisory Press Release Boyd Street Benjamin Pkwy 92021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 5, 2021) – North-bound lanes of Josephine Boyd Street at Benjamin Parkway will be shut down until further notice due to a vehicle collision in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
