Traffic Advisory: Power Outage at Jefferson Rd and W Friendly Ave

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2018) – Motorist are ask to use caution near the intersection of Jefferson Road and West Friendly Avenue due to a power outage. Duke Power is aware of the situation. All traffic is ask to use caution in the area and treat the intersections as a four way stop.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.