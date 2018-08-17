Traffic Advisory: Power Outage at Jefferson Rd and W Friendly Ave

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2018) – Motorist are ask to use caution near the intersection of Jefferson Road and West Friendly Avenue due to a power outage. Duke Power is aware of the situation. All traffic is ask to use caution in the area and treat the intersections as a four way stop.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.