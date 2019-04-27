Traffic Advisory- Planned outages at multiple intersections

[G_logo][GPD Logo]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2019) – Be advised that Duke Energy has scheduled a planned outage for today to change out transformers on N Lindell Rd. The outage is scheduled to last from 7AM to 3PM, and the affected traffic signal’s respective intersections are listed below:

1. Green Valley Rd and W. Market St

2. W. Market St and N. Lindell Rd

3. S. Elam and Walker Ave

4. W. Market St and S. Elam

5. W. Market St and S. Chapman St

All motorists are asked to use caution in the area and if possible utilize alternate routes of travel

