Traffic Advisory Phillips/Summit Avenue 12172019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
The Northbound Summit Avenue entry ramp from Phillips Avenue is closed due to a single traffic collision. All traffic is being diverted on 29 northbound. Motorists are asked to use caution if in the area.
