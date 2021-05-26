TRAFFIC ADVISORY – PATTERSON ST BETWEEN MERRITT AND I-40 5-26-2021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: PATTERSON STREET CLOSED FOR CRASH INVESTIGATION BETWEEN MERRITT AND I-40

GREENSBORO, NC (May 26, 2021) – Patterson Street is temporarily closed in both directions between Merritt Drive and Interstate 40 while police investigate a traffic crash. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and to find alternate routes of travel at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

