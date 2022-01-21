Traffic Advisory Patterson St 01212022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2022) – Please be advised, ALL lanes of Patterson Street, between S Holden Road and Merritt Drive, are closed due to a vehicle collision, and low hanging utility lines.
There is currently no estimated time frame for re-opening the road.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
# # #
Terri M. Buchanan, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
image002.png@01D5DE0A.62EA9E40“/>