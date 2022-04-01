Traffic Advisory Off Ramp US 220 North Business 85 Southbound

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2022) – Be advised the off ramp to US 220 North at Business 85 Southbound will be closed due to a motor vehicle collision. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

