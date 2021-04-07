TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Northbound Battleground at Westridge 4-7-2021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: NORTHBOUND BATTLEGROUND AVE. AT WESTRIDGE ROAD
GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2021) – The northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue near Westridge Road are closed at this time due to a single-car crash with injuries reported. Motorists are advised to use caution and to avoid this area.
Amy J. Wolfford Washburn
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Support Bureau, Information Services Division
Supervisor, Watch Operations Center
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496
Desk: 336-373-3879
Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.