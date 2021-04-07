TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Northbound Battleground at Westridge 4-7-2021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: NORTHBOUND BATTLEGROUND AVE. AT WESTRIDGE ROAD

GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2021) – The northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue near Westridge Road are closed at this time due to a single-car crash with injuries reported. Motorists are advised to use caution and to avoid this area.

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Supervisor, Watch Operations Center

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496

Desk: 336-373-3879

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.