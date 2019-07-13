Traffic Advisory: New Garden Rd is NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*****NEW GARDEN ROAD IS NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2019) -Please be advised that New Garden Road between Greenlee Road and Fleming Road is currently closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Police responded to the scene at approximately 8:22 p.m.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

%%

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.