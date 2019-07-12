Traffic Advisory: New Garden Rd is Closed between Greenlee Rd & Fleming Rd

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 12, 2019 8:51 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2019) -Please be advised that New Garden Road between Greenlee Road and Fleming Road is currently closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Police responded to the scene at approximately 8:22 p.m.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

