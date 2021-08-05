Traffic Advisory New Garden Rd 08052021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (8/5/2021) -Please be advised that New Garden Road is closed in both directions between Quadrangle Drive and West Friendly Avenue due to a single vehicle collision, no injuries, with down power lines. Duke Energy is currently on scene and it could possibly be 4 hours before the road is re-opened.

Please use caution in the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

