Traffic Advisory New Garden Rd 08052021-Update

UPDATE: ALL lanes are now open.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (8/5/2021) -Please be advised that New Garden Road is closed in both directions between Quadrangle Drive and West Friendly Avenue due to a single vehicle collision, no injuries, with down power lines. Duke Energy is currently on scene and it could possibly be 4 hours before the road is re-opened.

Please use caution in the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

