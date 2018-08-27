Traffic Advisory : N English St

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2018) – Be advised that both directions of North English Street between East Market Street and Sullivan Street are closed due to a gas leak.
All motorists are asked avoid this area.
