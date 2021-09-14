Traffic Advisory N Church St 09142021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2021) – All lanes of North Church Street, between Cornwallis Drive and Golden Gate Drive, are shut down due to a fallen tree.
Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.
