Traffic Advisory N Church St 09142021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2021) – All lanes of North Church Street, between Cornwallis Drive and Golden Gate Drive, are shut down due to a fallen tree.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

