Traffic Advisory N Church St 01222020 – UPDATE – N CHURCH ST RE-OPENED!!!

*****UPDATE: North Church Street has been re-opened!*****
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2020) Please be advised that North Church Street is closed from Fields Street to New Street, due to a traffic crash involving downed power lines.
Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.
