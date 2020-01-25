Traffic Advisory MLK/Gate City 01/25/2020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

***Update: All lanes are now open***

GREENSBORO, NC (January 25, 2020) – Please be advised that northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed at E. Bragg Street due to a traffic collision involving serious injury. In addition, the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive entrance ramp from Gate City Blvd is also closed. Motorist are advised to use caution and find an alternate route if traveling in the area.

