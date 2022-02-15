Traffic Advisory Merritt Drive and Green Point Drive 02152022

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2022) – Please be advised that Merritt Drive near Green Point Drive is down to one lane in each direction due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

