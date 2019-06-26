Traffic Advisory: Merritt Drive 06262019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2019 ) -Please be advised that Merritt Drive is currently closed between Overland Heights and Annadale Drive due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Officers responded to this crash at approximately 1:22 a.m.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

