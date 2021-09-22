Traffic Advisory Meadowview Road 09222021

GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2021) – Please be advised, Meadowview Road is shut down between Daleview Place and Glenhaven Drive due to a fallen tree.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

