Traffic Advisory Meadowview Rd 09222021 UPDATE

*****UPDATE: Meadowview Rd is now OPEN!*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2021) – Please be advised, Meadowview Road is shut down between Daleview Place and Glenhaven Drive due to a fallen tree.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

