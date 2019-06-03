Traffic Advisory – McConnell Road 6-3-2019

UPDATE: MCCONNELL ROAD IS NOW OPEN

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – Due to a traffic accident involving a downed power pole, both directions of McConnell Road are closed between Borders Terrace and Cole Street until further notice. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336-373-3879

(m) 336-430-1177

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.