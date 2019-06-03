Traffic Advisory – McConnell Road 6-3-2019

UPDATE: MCCONNELL ROAD IS NOW OPEN
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – Due to a traffic accident involving a downed power pole, both directions of McConnell Road are closed between Borders Terrace and Cole Street until further notice. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
